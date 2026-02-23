US ambassador has 'already crossed several red lines', says Belgian health minister

US Ambassador Bill White has once again lashed out at Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) in the latest development of a week-long heated diplomatic row. Vandenbroucke, in turn, said White had "already crossed several red lines as a diplomat".

Last week, White launched an extraordinary social media attack on Vandenbroucke. He called on Belgium to drop what he termed "the ridiculous and antisemitic" prosecution of three Jewish ritual circumcisers suspected of performing illegal circumcisions in a case dating from last May.

The ambassador was subsequently summoned by the Belgian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday for what the ministry described as "unacceptable" comments. He accused Belgium of antisemitism and is pressuring the government to withdraw the case.

On Sunday, White once again took to social media to lambast Belgium's health minister.

In a comment on Instagram, White referred to the Agusta corruption scandal, in which Vandenbroucke also came into disrepute. In the post, which has since been deleted, the ambassador wrote: "He [Vandenbroucke] refused to have anything to do with the money and advised 'burn the money'. Frank burns the money." He added: "Vandenbroucke was not prosecuted, but conveniently took a voluntary 'sabbatical'. The stench of corruption is real."