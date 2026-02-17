'There's no need for an apology', says US ambassador after being summoned by Belgium

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White talks to the press after a meeting at the offices of the Belgian Foreign Ministry in Brussels. Credit: Marius Burgelman/Belga

The United States Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, stated on Tuesday that he did not feel reprimanded by Belgian authorities after being summoned over his interventions on a judicial case concerning Jewish ritual circumcisers in Antwerp.

White was summoned after accusing Belgium of antisemitism in a post on X. White referred to a case dating from last May, when Antwerp police conducted searches at the homes of three mohels (circumcisers) suspected of performing circumcisions without the involvement of a doctor. He also called Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke "very rude".

Summoned to the foreign ministry

The ambassador was received on Tuesday afternoon by Theodora Gentzis, head of the federal foreign affairs department, at the request of Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot of Les Engages, who is currently abroad.

This followed White’s critical comments on social media on Monday, where he condemned the legal investigation as “anti-Semitic” and made pointed remarks about Belgium’s Health Minister, Frank Vandenbroucke.

After the half-hour meeting, White, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, told reporters he did not feel chastised and said there was "no need for an apology" on his part. “I enjoyed the discussion very much; I love Belgium,” he said. “I genuinely believe they are taking my personal involvement in this matter seriously.”

He added: “I have most certainly explained our position and that of President Trump and of our country.

White reaffirmed his desire for legislative changes that would remove the requirement for circumcision procedures to be performed within a medical framework.

“I hope Belgium finds a way to legalise this process so these individuals can resume their lives,” he said. He plans to visit Antwerp next week to meet with the circumcisers and their families and will host the Chief Rabbi at his residence this Wednesday.

Belgium responds

Meanwhile, Belgian authorities reminded White of the limits to his diplomatic role. They highlighted that personal attacks on a member of the government and interference in domestic affairs breach essential diplomatic protocols.

Gentzis also emphasised the fundamental importance of the principle of separation of powers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said White had been reminded of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which sets out the duties and boundaries of ambassadors accredited to a host country. "Personal attacks on a member of the Belgian government and any interference in Belgium's internal affairs are contrary to these basic diplomatic rules," it said.

The ministry stressed the "fundamental importance" of the separation of powers in Belgium's democracy, underlining that the investigation is being carried out by the judiciary, independent of the government.

While reaffirming that Belgium attaches great importance to its relationship with the United States, the statement said dialogue "must be based on respect for our institutions and our sovereignty".

It also reiterated that Belgium "consistently and unequivocally condemns all forms of antisemitism and racism", both at home and abroad. "This fight must be carried out together, by joining forces rather than sowing division. Unfounded accusations do not serve this goal. They weaken it."

Related News