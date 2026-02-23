Sexual misconduct claims at Miss Belgium 2025 - investigation launched

Miss Belgium logo pictured during the celebrations of 80 Years Miss Belgium elections, at the Casino in Knokke, on Friday 3 April 2009. Credit: Belga / Tom Ghiesmans

The Public Prosecutor's Office in West Flanders has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a finalist in the Miss Belgium 2025 competition.

The alleged incidents reportedly took place during preparations for the 2025 edition of the competition. A finalist claimed to have been inappropriately touched by a member of the organisation during two rehearsals.

The suspect is accused of slapping the victim on the buttocks and making sexually suggestive remarks.

The former finalist filed a complaint in the judicial district of her region against Guy D'hooghe, the husband of Darline Devos, president of the Miss Belgium National Committee, RTBF reported on Saturday.

However, due to the suspect's place of residence, the case has been transferred to the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, the Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a preliminary judicial investigation into alleged sexual misconduct has been opened.

When contacted by RTBF, Guy D'hooghe declined to comment.

Devos denied any allegations of sexual misconduct involving candidates when speaking Belga News Agency after the Miss Belgium 2026 final on Saturday. "I suspect this is yet another attempt to garner media attention," she stated.

