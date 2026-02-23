Summer come early? Up to 18°C in Belgium on Wednesday

Tourists on Grand Place on a sunny day. Credit: The Brussels Times

Belgium has seen a fairly dismal start to the week, but sunshine is on the horizon, with temperatures of up to 18°C by the middle of the week, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Tuesday will be grey with lots of low clouds, causing poor visibility in some areas of the Ardennes. Light rain or drizzle is expected, especially in the eastern half of the country.

By Wednesday, however, Belgians can expect t-shirt weather, with sunshine and a few high clouds in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range from 14°C to 16°C in the Ardennes and 17°C to 19°C elsewhere. The wind will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southeast.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Thursday to between 13°C and 16 °C, and there will be a chance of light rain in the afternoon in the north-western half of the country. The wind will be moderate, sometimes quite strong at the coast, from the south-west.

By the weekend, the weather will vary between sunny and cloudy skies but remain dry in most regions. Maximum temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, with a moderate south-westerly wind, heading south.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Sunday, with a risk of rain from the French border at the end of the day. Maximum temperatures will be around 10°C to 12°C in the centre.

