US Ambassador to meet with Belgium's Foreign Minister today

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Credit: Belga

American Ambassador Bill White is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot this morning, according to De Morgen. The American Embassy has since confirmed this information.

The meeting will take place at the minister's office at Prévot's request, it is reported.

The American ambassador and the Belgian government are embroiled in a diplomatic row following White's public criticism of a judicial investigation into circumcisions in the Jewish community in Antwerp. White also lashed out at Belgium's Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) and Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau.

White was summoned to the Foreign Office last week. Since Prévot (Les Engagés) was abroad at the time, White spoke to Theodora Gentzis, the country's highest-ranking diplomat. Since then, there has reportedly been contact between Prévot and White, but this is the first time they have spoken face to face since last week's diplomatic incident.

