Electricity bills set to rise in Belgium due to delays in offshore wind rollout

People sailing next to the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind park in western France. Credit: AFP via Belga

The rollout of offshore wind energy in Belgium will be delayed by at least five years, causing an estimated temporary rise in electricity bills for households and businesses of 4 to 7%, totalling around €400 million by 2030, according to PATHS2050 coalition research.

The analysis, led by VITO/EnergyVille, revealed the shortfall in offshore wind power will largely be compensated by gas-fired power plants.

This reliance on gas is expected to increase CO2 emissions from the electricity sector by around two million tonnes in 2030.

These additional emissions costs will ultimately be passed on to end consumers, including households and businesses, warned the coalition.

PATHS2050, a partnership between VITO/EnergyVille and nine industrial and energy sector stakeholders, stressed the urgency for coordinated and accelerated action.

The coalition proposed that efforts should focus on ensuring the North Sea’s Princess Elisabeth Zone is operational by 2035 to prevent further delays and alleviate long-term bill pressures.

