Belgium imported a record amount of American gas in 2025

The LNG terminal in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga

Imports of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Belgium hit a record high last year, according to data from Belgium’s Federal Public Service Economy.

In 2025, 55.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of LNG were unloaded at the Zeebrugge terminal, significantly up from 14.1 TWh in 2024 and 26.6 TWh in 2023, which was the previous record.

This surge stems from the European Commission’s efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas. Over the past six months, 49% of LNG arriving at Zeebrugge by tankers came from the United States, while 37% originated in Russia and 8% from Qatar.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) warns that such trends could lead to dependence on American gas. The think tank predicts that, if recently signed US-EU trade agreements are fully implemented, American LNG could account for up to 80% of EU imports by 2030.

Related News