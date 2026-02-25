Man stabbed to death in alley after altercation in Walloon city

The incident happened in Huy, Liège Province. Credit: Google

A man in his 30s has died after being stabbed on Tuesday night in Huy, according to the Liège public prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred at around 21:45 in an alley near Rue de Statte, following an altercation during which the victim, born in 1990, was fatally stabbed.

A magistrate from the public prosecutor’s office called for the intervention of the forensic police laboratory and a medical examiner, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

The magistrate also handed the case over to an investigating judge on charges of murder against an unidentified suspect.

Both the magistrate and the investigating judge visited the crime scene during the night to conduct initial inquiries.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional procedures currently being carried out, the public prosecutor’s office confirmed.

Related News