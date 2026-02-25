Hundreds march in Brussels in support of Ukrainian soldiers

A mother walks with her child past a group of demonstrators holding a banner with photos of Ukrainian soldiers who are being held captive by Russian forces. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson.

Hundreds of people marched in Brussels on Tuesday in support of captured, missing or killed Ukrainian soldiers, as Russia's war against Ukraine surpasses a four-year mark.

Both Ukrainians living in Belgium and several EU workers have joined the demonstration, co-organised by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Europe.

As people gathered throughout the afternoon, a meter-long Ukrainian flag with over 5,800 photographs of soldiers, missing, captured and killed in action, was unveiled.

Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) have also travelled to Brussels to join in line, many holding photographs.

"The main message is that those who are missing should not be forgotten and that there must be accountability for Russia's war of aggression, crimes against humanity," Liza Bezvershenko, a Ukrainian activist present at the demonstration, told The Brussels Times.

"We see a lot of support, but behind these words of support, there should be actions of support, and we will see how bold (Europe) can go in its actions," Bezvershenko said.

The demonstration, led by MEP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (Renew Europe, Germany), marched from the European Parliament and towards the office of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU.

Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE), has been a long-time supporter of Ukraine, advocating for its integration into European security. She organised the protest FNF, together with activist organisations Promote Ukraine and Get Ready for Europe, organised the march.

Chanting 'glory to Ukraine', 'captivity kills' and 'make Russia pay', the protesters spread out along the road with a flag and posters – a ritual at weekly demonstrations in Kyiv in support of soldiers captured in the defence of Mariupol.

Standing in front of the building housing Russia's EU Mission, the activists of the Lviv-based civil movement "Release Everyone", together with several Ukrainian veterans, gave speeches and held a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of Russia's war.

At the protest, the presence of a white-blue-white flag, often used by Russian anti-war protesters and the Russian liberal opposition, was also noted in front of Russia's EU Mission office.

Related News