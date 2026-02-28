Police starts search for 13-year-old girl last seen in Brussels

Brussels North station. Credit: Belga

The police in Mons, in collaboration with Child Focus, have issued a search notice for 13-year-old Maimouna Konaté, who was last seen on Sunday, 22 February 2026, around 7:30 at Brussels-North Station.

Maimouna is of Ivorian nationality and speaks her native language as well as French. She is described as being 1.5 metres tall, of average build, with black braided hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Maimouna was wearing light blue jeans, a green hooded sweatshirt with patterns, and white flip-flops.

She was accompanied by a man estimated to be in his forties, described as heavily built. He was wearing black tracksuit trousers with white stripes on the sides, a black-and-red Belgian national football team jacket, and a black cap with a white logo. Police have urged this man to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Maimouna, knows her whereabouts, or recognises the man accompanying her is urged to contact investigators by emailing avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu, calling Child Focus on 116 000, or dialling the free police number 0800 30 300.

