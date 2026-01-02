Young Belgian woman missing after bar fire in Swiss ski resort

Handout picture shows an ambulance and doctors pictured at Melsbroek military airport, Friday 02 January 2026. Belgium has taken in four patients following the fire in Crans-Montana ski resort. Credit: Handout La Defence via Belga

At least two Belgians are directly affected by a bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year’s Eve.

One Belgian is confirmed to be among the injured, according to the Valais police, who released the update on Friday afternoon.

Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has added that another Belgian is missing following the incident. According to RTL Info, the missing person is a young woman.

The fire resulted in 119 injuries and 40 fatalities. Out of the injured, 113 individuals have been officially identified.

Among the identified injured are 71 Swiss, 14 French, 11 Italians, four Serbs, one Bosnian, one Luxembourger, one Pole, and one Portuguese.

Authorities are still working to confirm the nationalities of the remaining 14 injured, and the figures may change as investigations continue.

