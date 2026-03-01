Belgium intercepts potential Russian shadow ship

Credit: Belga

Belgium’s military has intercepted a ship suspected of being part of Russia’s shadow fleet, marking a first for the country.

Justice and North Sea Minister Annelies Verlinden, Defence Minister Theo Francken, and Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke monitored the operation from the command post on Saturday night.

According to Verlinden’s office, intelligence indicated the ship was sailing under a false flag, identifying it as part of the shadow fleet.

The operation demonstrates “focused and precise collaboration alongside exceptional skill and expertise,” said Verlinden. She emphasised the importance of safety in and around the North Sea.

Growing geopolitical tensions and organised crime, Verlinden warned, pose increasing threats to vital infrastructure, shipping, and ports.

“Incidents in the North Sea and other areas, such as the Baltic Sea, show how quickly critical installations can become targets in this volatile and rapidly evolving security landscape,” she said.

