Driver trapped in car after crashing into tram in Etterbeek

Credit: STIB

A car driver became trapped in their vehicle on Sunday morning after a collision with a tram on Avenue Louis Schmidt in Etterbeek, Brussels.

The accident occurred at around 9:00. Brussels public transport operator STIB confirmed the incident, and the local fire brigade responded.

Tram services on lines 25 and 7 have been suspended between the Meiser and Roffiaen stops near Etterbeek train station. Replacement buses have been deployed to maintain connectivity for passengers.

Upon arrival, the firefighters removed the car’s roof to free the trapped driver. The victim remained conscious throughout the rescue and was transported to hospital by emergency medical services.

Another individual, a tram passenger who was in shock, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The Brussels fire brigade has urged road users to remain vigilant near tram tracks. “In Belgium, trams always have priority over other road users, even when turning or coming from the right or left,” said spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

