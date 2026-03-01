Over a dozen injured in tram accident in Flanders

Coastal tram in Flanders. #FlandersNewsService | Illustration © PHOTO ARTERRA

A serious traffic accident in Nieuwpoort has disrupted tram services, which are expected to resume on Sunday evening, reports public transport operator De Lijn.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening at around 18:20 on the Kaai near the roundabout at Astridlaan. A collision between a coastal tram and a car caused the tram to derail.

Emergency services quickly arrived to provide assistance. The car’s driver, who sustained severe injuries, was the only person seriously hurt. 15 victims were taken to nearby hospitals, while seven other passengers escaped injury and were allowed to go home.

Tram operations in the area were completely halted following the crash. By Sunday morning, the coastal tram near Nieuwpoort was still out of service.

Although the derailed tram has been removed, repairs to the overhead lines are still required. De Lijn estimates tram traffic will return to normal by Sunday evening.

In the meantime, shuttle buses are operating in both directions between Westende-Bad and De Panne to limit inconvenience for passengers.

