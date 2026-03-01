Young people more and more susceptible to colon cancer

Belgian action plan to fight cancer with nuclear medicine. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

The incidence of colorectal cancer has been decreasing since 2012 for people over 50, but cases among younger individuals have been rising, according to the Foundation Against Cancer.

Between 2004 and 2023, the number of diagnoses among 15-to-39-year-olds increased from 47 to 121. Among people in their forties, the numbers have remained relatively stable, with 339 cases in 2023 compared to 320 in 2004.

The Foundation points out that while diagnoses in younger age groups are less frequent in absolute terms, their proportion is growing every year. Younger patients are also more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage as symptoms may be recognised later due to the unexpected nature of the disease in younger people.

In Belgium, systematic colorectal cancer screening is offered free every two years to asymptomatic men and women aged 50 to 74 who do not have specific risk factors. This test checks for hidden blood in stools using an immunological method.

In Wallonia, individuals receive an invitation by mail to request a screening kit, which is subsequently sent every two years. In Flanders, kits are sent automatically, while in Brussels, people must visit a pharmacy to collect one.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer for both men and women in Belgium. In 2023, 7,837 new cases were diagnosed, and in 2021, 2,419 deaths were attributed to the disease. The five-year net survival rate is 70.5%.

