USA 'no longer an ally' according to Belgian Deputy Prime Minister

Vice-prime minister and minister and minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 29 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has stated that he no longer considers the United States an ally.

Speaking on the public broadcaster VRT 1 on Sunday, Vandenbroucke expressed concern over the lack of consultation with the European Union before the US launched an attack on Iran.

He remarked that the current global situation is shifting towards a world ruled by brute force, referencing the actions of the United States, Russia, and China. He deemed this trend “very bad for Europe.”

Vandenbroucke also criticised US healthcare policies, suggesting they pose a direct threat to Europe’s healthcare systems. He highlighted Washington’s resistance to strong governments negotiating medicine prices as a worrying sign.

He concluded by arguing that the US pushes for reforms to European healthcare systems under threat of imposing tariffs if its demands are not met, calling such behaviour that of an adversary rather than a partner.

