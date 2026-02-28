Trump announces military offensive on Iran

President Donald Trump, as the White House formalises a confrontational ideological stance toward the European Union Credit: AFP / Belga

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, via a social media video, that the United States has launched a military campaign in Iran.

In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump stated that the campaign aims to protect Americans by eliminating threats posed by the Iranian regime, which he described as “a brutal group of very harsh, terrible people.”

He further claimed that Iranian activities directly endanger the United States, its military, overseas bases, and global allies.

The president said that the Iranian regime has been chanting “Death to America” for 47 years while engaging in widespread bloodshed and mass killings targeted at the US, its troops, and civilians in numerous countries.

US officials had previously confirmed military strikes on Iran following Israel’s announcement of a “pre-emptive attack” on Saturday morning.

CNN reported that President Trump is spending the weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Related News