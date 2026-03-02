Belgium in Brief: 'The most hated, unsafe city in Europe'?

Credit: Belga/Youtube screengrab

Goeiemiddag, bonjour and happy Monday!

It may be exceptionally sunny in Belgium today, but dark clouds are gathering on the edges of Europe following the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Today you've got me, Maïthé Chini, back in your inbox to deliver the latest news of the day.

The main article on our homepage is about a really interesting phenomenon that, up until now, I had never heard of: the "rage-baiting" industry on social media appears to be booming.

Content creators have recently been targeting many European cities – mostly capitals, including Rome, London, Paris, Berlin, and now, of course, Brussels. Most of these videos place a heavy emphasis on perceived danger associated with immigration, while also exploiting untidiness.

The aim is to "entertain" viewers by visiting places, usually working-class areas in large cities, by presenting a distorted version which ramps up a narrative of insecurity. Interestingly, this is not just a European phenomenon: there have even been complaints about Western tourists creating fake rage-bait videos when visiting Japan.

Our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin took a deepdive into the topic and spoke to an expert who explained how the trend seems like a complex mix of political reasons and financial incentives. Find out all about it here.

Over the weekend, we also published a fascinating article about Belgians of Polish descent choosing to pack up and move back, for a multitude of reasons.

As Noémie Naudin writes, moving east is no longer an act of sacrifice for a generation born in Western Europe but raised with Polish roots – it is increasingly a deliberate choice.

Elsewhere, Brussels Airport is becoming increasingly connected: a new high-speed train will connect Belgium's main airport to the international railway network.

And lastly, in case you missed it: it's March now! Like every month, that means that a number of rules and regulations in Belgium are changing or coming into effect now. You can check out the most important ones here.

See you later this week, and don't forget to enjoy the sun while it lasts.

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The booming "rage-baiting" industry sees far-right content creators profiting from attacking cities like Brussels – without actually needing to report the truth. Read more.

From hotel stays becoming more expensive to the unemployment benefits reform, discover the most important changes in March 2026 here. Read more.

"Morocco is not just a partner. It is our most comprehensive bilateral relationship in the entire region. The ties are economic, cultural and human." Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on Monday. Read more.

Germany's national railway operator Deutsche Bahn is adding Brussels Airport to its network of high-speed train stops as of September 2026. Read more.

Belgium has the fifth-highest proportion of employees with a second job in Europe. Read more.

"This conversation is not an attack on men as a whole. It is about accountability," says Amelie Lens, challenging the culture of silence that protects harmful behaviour. Read more.

Iran, he added, could hardly be described as a "model student" in that respect. Read more.