Brussels Airport confirms no repatriation flights from Middle East yet

As of Tuesday morning, Brussels Airport was not aware of any passenger flights scheduled to Belgium, due to the conflict in Iran.

Approximately ten flights to and from the Middle East were cancelled at Brussels Airport on Tuesday.

These include destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv. Brussels Airlines, which serves the Tel Aviv route, has suspended flights until at least 7 March.

Emirates and Etihad normally operate from Brussels Airport. Qatar Airways also flies to Brussels, but its operations remain suspended as Qatar’s airspace is closed.

Middle Eastern airlines, including Emirates and Etihad Airways, have begun repatriation flights for travellers stranded in the region.

Etihad operated flights from Abu Dhabi to cities like London and Paris, while Emirates and flydubai announced several planned flights on Monday.

Travel organiser TUI Belgium reported on Monday that 111 of its customers are stranded in Dubai.

Although TUI does not operate its own flights there, it offers accommodation in the region. The company expects its customers to return in the coming days via partner airlines like Emirates. All trips to Dubai are cancelled through 9 March.

TUI confirmed it has no stranded customers in other parts of the Middle East.

