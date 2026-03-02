Iran 'ready for a long war', says national security chief

Iran is prepared for a prolonged conflict with the United States and Israel, the country's National Security Council chief Ali Larijani said on Monday.
Speaking on the third day of fighting, Larijani stressed that Iran was better prepared for a long war than Washington.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said Tehran had long anticipated the possibility of an extended confrontation.
Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war. pic.twitter.com/0nTGu9u2K4— Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026