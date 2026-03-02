Iran 'ready for a long war', says national security chief

This handout photo released by the Lebanese Parliament press office shows Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani speaking after his meeting with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker in Beirut on August 13, 2025. Larijani's visit to Lebanon comes after the Lebanese government ordered the army to devise plans to disarm the Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Following his arrival, Larijani vowed that his government would continue to provide support, after it expressed opposition to the disarmament plan. LEBANESE PARLIAMENT / AFP

Iran is prepared for a prolonged conflict with the United States and Israel, the country's National Security Council chief Ali Larijani said on Monday.

Speaking on the third day of fighting, Larijani stressed that Iran was better prepared for a long war than Washington.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said Tehran had long anticipated the possibility of an extended confrontation.

Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war. pic.twitter.com/0nTGu9u2K4 — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

