Child sexual abuse trial at Brussels university creche begins

Two individuals were on trial on Tuesday for rape, sexual abuse, and the production of sexual violence images involving minors at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) nursery between 2020 and 2025.

After opening, the Brussels Criminal Court announced the decision to hold the trial publicly, after one of the defendants requested that the proceedings be held behind closed doors, citing concerns over the trial’s public attention.

The court rejected this request, stating that media coverage would persist regardless, and there was no justification for barring public access to the hearing.

The trial began at around 10:00 with the questioning of the former nursery staffer of the French-speaking ULB Solbosch campus creche.

She denies the accusations of rape, sexual abuse of three children, and producing photographs of sexual violence involving minors.

While she acknowledges possessing such images found on her phone, she disputes the timing of the alleged offences.

The second defendant, the former staffer's ex-partner, did not request the trial be held in private.

He similarly denies charges of rape, sexual abuse, and the production, dissemination, possession, and acquisition of photographs depicting sexual violence against minors.

The public prosecutor highlighted multiple alleged periods of criminal activity spanning several months each, occurring between June 2020 and February 2025.

"The affected families have been informed, and psychological and legal support is being provided to them," the ULB stated in a communiqué when the story first broke in February 2025.

They added that they were "deeply dismayed" by the case and were fully collaborating with the Prosecutor's Office.

Trial affected by state of justice system

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the trial of A.E., accused of sexual offences committed at the University of Brussels nursery, had proceeded without the crucial psychological evaluation required by law.

The lack of evaluation was due to logistical issues with A.E.’s transport from Haren and Leuze-en-Hainaut prisons, preventing four scheduled meetings with psychologists at the Brussels Support Centre (CAB).

The CAB specialises in assessing individuals accused of sexual violence and produces detailed reports critical for judicial decisions. These reports provide insight into psychological profiles, risks of reoffending, and alternatives to detention.

Without this assessment, the Brussels trial court is left without key information to assess A.E. and his former partner, C.V.

According to the prosecutor, the absence of CAB evaluations highlights broader issues of chronic underfunding in the justice system, which also impedes vital resources for cases involving crimes against minors.

The director of the Brussels Support Centre recently warned of its precarious financial situation, citing a lack of political interest and continual funding shortages that jeopardise critical services.

