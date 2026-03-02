Man accused of abusing Filipino children as young as 4 years old over Skype

Credit: Belga

A 63-year-old man from Gistel, West Flanders, appeared before the Bruges correctional court on charges of rape, violation of sexual integrity, and possession of child sexual abuse material involving Filipino children aged 4 to 16.

The case began following a tip-off from the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Prosecutor Christophe Bergez stated that the accused received child pornography from human traffickers in the Philippines and paid for livestreamed sexual abuse via Skype.

In one instance, in May 2023, the man was offered a 14-year-old girl but explicitly requested a child aged between 4 and 11 years old. He allegedly asked about the youngest possible age for explicit acts involving toys.

The defendant admitted to paying for livestreams featuring sexual acts with minors. According to him, the abuse involved a mother performing acts on her children based on his instructions. While he denied penetration, he allegedly proposed mutual oral sex. He further denied requesting explicit acts depicted on filmed abuse, such as anal penetration using a pencil.

From 30 October 2023 to 7 June 2024, the man reportedly spent €20 to €50 on five to ten occasions to access these livestreams.

The prosecutor stressed the seriousness of the diagnosed sexual issues in the accused, who allegedly showed interest in bestiality as well.

On Skype, the accused used the username EDOP, which stood for “Extreme Dirty Old Pervert” but could also be interpreted as “pedo.” The prosecutor added that the defendant claimed the children participated willingly.

The defence argued that the accused was motivated by a curiosity for new experiences, which had also led him to experiment with drugs in the 1990s.

The man reportedly lived a reclusive life with his mother in Ostend following a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. His brother recommended he search online for a Filipino partner, which eventually led him to webcam sites.

Defence lawyer Emma Declerck stated that Filipino women suggested moving to Skype and later involved their children, feeding into the man’s unhealthy curiosity.

The defendant contested the charges of rape and argued there was no evidence of penetration during the livestreams. He also downplayed the possession of child sexual abuse material, claiming only a small number of photos were found on his phone and computer and that he never intentionally downloaded such material.

The defence requested a suspended sentence, suggesting the accused serve only the nearly five months he spent in pre-trial detention.

The man expressed willingness to abide by conditions, including long-term residential treatment at a specialised institution. He claimed he had stopped engaging in such activities five weeks before his arrest after feeling disturbed by a video.

The court will deliver its verdict on 23 March.

Related News