Iran warns European countries not to get involved in war

(Frist row, from L) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen pose for a family picture during a meeting as part of a summit for "coalition of the willing" at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on March 27, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Iran has warned European countries not to intervene in its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States.

The warning from Tehran follows a statement on Monday evening in which Germany, France, and the United Kingdom expressed readiness for "defensive actions against Iranian retaliatory measures to dismantle the country’s military capabilities at their source."

Such actions would amount to an "act of war", said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei during a press conference in Tehran.

He added that "any such action against Iran will be seen as complicity with the aggressors."

On Monday, an Iranian drone crashed in Cyprus, reportedly targeting a British military base on the island.

