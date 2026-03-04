Belgium raises financial threshold for non-EU students

Students at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel(VUB) campus. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

From the next academic year, non-European students wishing to study in Belgium must demonstrate the ability to cover monthly expenses of €1,050, up from €835.

The increase aims to shield students from financial difficulties and curb potential abuses of the student visa system, according to Anneleen Van Bossuyt(N-VA), Minister for Asylum and Migration.

Currently, obtaining a student visa requires proof of sufficient financial resources, with the minimum set at €835 per month. However, this amount is no longer considered adequate for accommodation, living, and residency costs in Belgium.

The new threshold will be indexed annually, meaning that by the 2026-2027 academic year, the required monthly amount will rise to €1,062.

Students will need to prove they have the full amount for an entire year, equating to over €12,000 in total.

The measure seeks to prevent students from turning to social assistance and to avoid misuse of student visas as a migration loophole. Belgian universities support the change, according to reports.

Last year, the Immigration Office denied 2,615 student visa applications, primarily from individuals originating in Cameroon (1,098) and Morocco (536).

