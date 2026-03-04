Brussels' Schuman roundabout works to be completed by autumn

Works at Schuman Square in 2023. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

Work on the Schuman roundabout, in the heart of the European quarter in Brussels, should be completed in the autumn, Belga News Agency reports.

Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin, also responsible for federal infrastructure projects in Brussels under Beliris, announced the news on Tuesday during his general policy statement to a parliamentary committee.

He confirmed that no canopy had been ordered for the "new" Schuman roundabout due to the additional cost of €13 million.

The plan was also shelved as the European Commission refused to respond to a request for financial support, due to the Brussels Region having no government.

The canopy, which was intended to be a central meeting place, became financially unfeasible when rising construction costs left the project over budget.

"Beliris is completing the redevelopment of the square" with a budget "reallocated to road redevelopment".

The STIB recently announced that it would maintain the diversions via Maelbeek after the works: buses will therefore not be returning to the roundabout.

"For the part financed by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (the EU's post-COVID plan, editor's note), the June 2026 deadline should be met for the objectives adapted during the works."

"I am keen to ensure that we can define a high-quality development that respects the specific features and location," of the site, the minister assured.

