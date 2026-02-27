Buses will not return to Schuman roundabout after its facelift

The new square will be a bowl-shaped space with a modern steel structure where visitors and residents can relax. Credit: Beliris

Buses will not return to Schuman roundabout once the ongoing works are completed, according to Brussels' public transport operator, STIB.

According to BX1, the junction, which has been under construction for several months, is being redesigned into a more open space prioritising pedestrians and cyclists.

Bus lines currently diverted via Maelbeek are expected to remain permanently rerouted, BX1 reported.

The works, due to be completed by the end of the year, aim to transform the busy crossroads into an area focused on active travel.

The redesigned Schuman will favour walking and cycling, but will no longer be accessible to buses, for reasons linked to 'safety and smoother traffic flow', BX1 reported.

