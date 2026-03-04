NATO intercepts Iranian missile heading towards Turkey

Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

NATO’s air defence systems neutralised a missile launched by Iran heading towards Turkey.

The Iranian missile was destroyed by NATO defence systems stationed in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We reserve the right to respond to all kinds of hostile attitudes against our country," the Ministry said.

"Our will and capacity to ensure the safety of our country and our citizens is at the highest level," it stated.

The debris fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province, and no casualties or injuries resulted from the incident, according to the ministry’s statement.

The ballistic missile had first passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being intercepted. NATO’s air defence and missile systems neutralised the threat before it crossed into Turkish airspace.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in light of the conflict in Iran on 2 March.

"We both agree on the importance of NATO’s 360-degree approach to security, and that we are always ready to deter and defend against any threat, from any direction," Rutte wrote on X.

Related News