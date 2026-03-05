Belgium reclaims €267 million from multinationals failing to declare profits correctly

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium's tax authorities demanded €267 million from multinational companies last year for failing to correctly declare their profits, according to figures obtained by L'Echo.

The amount includes more than €146 million from several "exceptional" cases, with the remaining €120.2 million resulting from regular inspections carried out by tax controllers.

Due to tax secrecy regulations, the Ministry for Finance did not provide further details regarding these exceptional cases.

The country's transfer pricing unit, responsible for checking whether multinationals properly apply transfer pricing rules – governing transactions between subsidiaries within a group across different countries – has been bolstered with additional human and technological resources since 2022.

This reinforcement has significantly increased the unit's impact. Between 2016 and 2020, additional tax claims ranged between €50 million and €90 million annually. Since 2021, these figures have consistently exceeded €250 million.

A record was set in 2024, with the unit demanding €1.17 billion in taxes. This sum was largely driven by one case valued at €981 million.

Related News