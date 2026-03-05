Belgium increases security around US, Israel and Iran embassies in Brussels

Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin pictured at the arrival for a meeting of the National Security Council, Thursday, 05 March 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga photo Eric Lalmand

Belgium is increasing security around embassies in Brussels involved in the Middle Eastern conflict, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) said ahead of the National Security Council (CNS).

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was joined by Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA), Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR), Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet (MR), senior police leaders and judicial authorities, at the CNS on Thursday at 11:00 at Rue de la Loi.

CNS was tasked with assessing the potential consequences of the escalating conflict in the Middle East for domestic security. Security Council members will receive an informative briefing on the situation on Thursday.

Upon arrival, Quintin stated that Belgium had increased protection for embassies of nations involved in the Middle Eastern conflict, in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He identified the embassies of the United States, Israel, and Iran as receiving heightened security. Additional sensitive locations have also been secured, but were not specifically named.

Quintin have also took the opportunity to reiterate his support for deploying troops in public streets, when asked ahead of the meeting.

Now that Israeli, American, and Iranian interests are under increased scrutiny, he called on the CD&V party to decouple the issue of soldiers on the streets from that of ground sleepers in prisons. "The two protocols for this have been ready since mid-November," Quintin said.

The Prime Minister will not make a statement after the CNS meeting. He will speak this Thursday afternoon during the current affairs question period in the plenary session of the Chamber, his office said.

