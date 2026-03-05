EU warns of impact of Middle East war on Ukraine defence

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks to journalists prior to an informal video conference of Foreign Affairs ministers at the European Council in Brussels on March 5, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

The war in the Middle East is straining global defence capacities, including those needed for Ukraine, according to Kaja Kallas, the head of the EU’s foreign policy.

EU foreign ministers met on Wednesday with their Gulf state counterparts to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting follows recent Israeli-American strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation across multiple countries in the region.

Iran is escalating the conflict by exporting chaos to neighbouring countries, Kallas stated upon her arrival in Brussels. She emphasised that ensuring civilian safety and maritime security in the region are top priorities for the EU.

The EU is deploying additional naval resources to safeguard critical trade routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, which are vital for both Europe and the Gulf states. Kallas stressed the importance of keeping these routes open.

Intercepting Iranian drones is another key focus, Kallas said. She noted similarities between the drones targeting Kyiv and those in the Middle East. Ukraine can assist Gulf states with systems to counter drones and enhance protection efforts, she added.

However, Kallas warned that the conflict in the Middle East is diverting defence resources from Ukraine. Supplies such as air defence systems, essential for both regions, are further strained, and she urged the EU to accelerate drone and interceptor production.

Although the EU is not dependent on Middle Eastern oil, rising prices have broader consequences, particularly benefiting Russia’s war economy.

This adds urgency to approving the EU’s twentieth sanctions package, currently stalled by Hungary and Slovakia, Kallas pointed out. The proposal includes a ban on maritime services linked to Russian oil trading.

