Military repatriation flight to Brussels costs €600 per person

Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgian citizens stranded in Oman will need to pay €600 per person for military repatriation flights to Brussels, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés).

Prévot explained that this fee is in line with charges imposed by the Netherlands and Germany for similar flights and is "significantly cheaper than any available alternative by plane."

Travellers will be transported by bus from the United Arab Emirates to Muscat, Oman, and then flown to Brussels via Hurghada, Egypt.

Initial plans had expected passengers to arrange commercial flights from Egypt to Brussels themselves, but this proposal has been scrapped. "Sometimes what seems impossible one day becomes possible the next," said Prévot.

Addressing criticism of the repatriation operation, Prévot defended the government’s approach. He acknowledged complaints about the bus journey and the cost involved, but stressed the priority of ensuring safety.

"The Belgian Government is not a travel agency; our mission is to bring people to a secure environment. I understand the concerns and fears, but we must stay focused on what matters most."

Prévot also expressed solidarity with Spain, which recently faced threats from US President Donald Trump. The tensions arose after Spain refused to allow American use of Spanish military bases in the Middle East.

The minister described the threats as "unjustified acts of retaliation," adding: "One cannot threaten a country – especially an ally – simply because it chooses a sovereign position that displeases others."

