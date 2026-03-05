European countries send vessels to Cyprus after drone attack on UK base

Police station of the UK military base in Akrotiri. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Spain will join other European countries in sending naval vessels to Cyprus as part of a defensive protection mission, following a drone attack on the British military base Akrotiri earlier this week.

The Spanish frigate Cristóbal Colón will join the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and Greek naval vessels already in the area.

The drone attack, which occurred overnight from Sunday to Monday, is suspected to have been launched by the pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah from Lebanon, according to Cypriot sources.

Spain’s mission aims to strengthen air defence and facilitate the evacuation of civilians if necessary. This decision comes at a politically sensitive moment, as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recently denied US forces access to Spanish bases for operations against Iran. This triggered criticism from former US President Donald Trump.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles stated that Spain is committed to supporting European partners if the EU decides on collective defence for Cyprus.

Italy has also announced plans to send naval units to the region. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, who was caught in Dubai on the first day of the attack, said Italy will collaborate with Spain, France, and the Netherlands in deploying vessels to ensure security around Cyprus in the coming days.

The UK is bolstering its presence on the island. Defence Secretary John Healey visited Cyprus on Thursday and met with his Cypriot counterpart, Vasílis Pálmas.

Healey confirmed the deployment of Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets for regional defence. Additional assets, including Wildcat helicopters equipped with Martlet missiles, are expected to arrive soon. Meanwhile, the British Royal Navy’s destroyer HMS Dragon will leave Portsmouth next week.

The attack has stirred unease in Cyprus, which is a member of the EU but not NATO. The UK Government faces criticism from Cypriot officials and domestic opposition over what they see as a delayed response to the rising threat.

While Belgium has expressed willingness to help with Europe's defensive operations, if requested, the Federal Government has confirmed that it would also not take part in any offensive operations due to the attack's conflict with international law.

