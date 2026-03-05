Brussels Government approves 2026 budget with reduced deficit

Brussels landscape, on Wednesday 18 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Brussels Government has approved the initial 2026 budget for the Capital Region on Thursday.

The deficit has been reduced to less than one billion euros, as agreed between the MR, PS, Engagés, Groen, Anders, Vooruit, and CD&V coalition partners in the new majority, the offices of Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) and Finance Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) announced.

"The regional government has thus taken a first concrete step in the budgetary process aimed at ensuring sound Brussels finances by the end of the legislative term," they commented.

After estimating expenditures and revenues for 2026, the budget closes with a deficit of €957 million, in accordance with the agreements reached during government negotiations.

According to the two ministers, the budget combines "financial discipline and targeted investments in the government's core missions."

Measures are planned to support the middle class in Brussels, maintain regional roads, bridges, and tunnels, and strengthen security and cleanliness in the city. At the same time, concrete steps are being taken to "make the administration more efficient."

The budget includes measures to better control spending, notably through stricter analysis of administrative structures, the use of consultants, and discretionary subsidies. The administration itself is contributing to this effort.

"With this budget, we are restoring structure and discipline to Brussels' finances. We are launching a credible path toward a balanced budget by 2029. Brussels must once again become a reliable authority that manages its resources wisely," said Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt, quoted in the joint press release.

Minister-President Boris Dilliès commented: "This budget is the first step in restoring order to the Region's finances: we are stopping the bleeding so that we can, in the long term, make investments that improve the quality of life for the people of Brussels."

