Everything we know about the strikes hitting Belgium next week

Services across Belgium will be disrupted next week as the country is hit by four days of strike action to denounce reforms and austerity measures by the Federal Government.

A three-day train strike is set to disrupt rail traffic from Sunday evening until Wednesday evening. The walk-out was called by rail unions to protest against, among other things, pension reforms and the end of permanent appointments for new hires.

On 12 March, trade union members and supporters will take to the streets of Brussels for a national demonstration, called by the unions CSC/ACV, FGTB-ABVV, and CGSLB/ACLVB.

Among their list of demands, demonstrators are calling for better pensions, improved job security, labour negotiations and working conditions.

Fewer trains across Belgium

The thee-day railway strike will affect train services running from 22:00 on Sunday, 8 March until the end of the day on Wednesday, 11 March.

An alternative train service schedule will be organised based on the number of available staff.

The alternative schedule will be available at least 24 hours ahead of each strike day on the operator's website or app.

During the previous railway strike in January, SNCB/NMBS operated most trains between major Belgian cities (IC trains), as well as several local and suburban trains (L and S trains). However, a reduced number of peak-hour trains (P trains) ran during the January strike action.

It is currently unclear to what extent international travel, including Eurostar services, will be impacted by the three-day train strike. A Eurostar spokesperson told The Brussels Times that more information will be communicated by the end of the week.

Passengers are advised to regularly consult the latest information on international train traffic on the SNCB/NMBS international website.

The SNCB/NMBS services will not be affected by the demonstration on 12 March, a spokesperson for the railway operator confirmed to The Brussels Times on Wednesday.

National strike to cause major disruptions to Brussels transport network

The bus, tram and metro services in Brussels are expected to be "severely disrupted" by the national strike on 12 March, according to the Brussels transport operator, STIB/MIVB.

While the operator cannot yet confirm which lines will be affected, it advises passengers to make alternative travel arrangements to travel around the capital on the day of the union-backed action.

Passengers can consult the latest travel updates via the STIB/MIVB website, app, and the operator's social media pages.

The STIB/MIVB Customer Care service will be available from 06:00 on the day of the demonstration to answer passengers' questions. The service is available via the operator's social media pages or the telephone number +32 (0)2 563 89 17.

The operator further advises passengers to use its multimobility app, Floya, to find alternative routes and other modes of transport to reach their final destination.

The strike is also set to disrupt the bus and tram services operated by the Flemish company De Lijn. An adjusted timetable for 12 March will be available from Tuesday evening. This can be consulted via De Lijn's app, website, Facebook page, and at bus stops.

Nonetheless, the Flemish operator advises passengers to consult its online route planner ahead of each trip, as transport journeys may still be cancelled unexpectedly on the day of the demonstration.

Similarly, the Walloon transport operator, LETEC, has warned that its services will likely be disrupted on 12 March.

Passengers are advised to consult LETEC's timetable before travelling. The latest information on the transport disruptions will be available from 06:00 on 12 March.

Cancelled Brussels flights on day of national strike

No passenger flights will depart from Brussels Airport on 12 March as several security staff members and handling service providers are set to participate in the national demonstration.

The airport in Zaventem further warned that some arriving flights may also be cancelled.

Affected passengers can expect their airlines to contact them directly in the coming days to inform them of their options, according to a statement by Brussels Airport on Wednesday.

Passengers can contact their airlines for the latest updates on the status of their flight or consult the airport's website.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has not yet announced any changes to its flight schedules. However, a spokesperson for the airport told The Brussels Times that further information would be communicated on Thursday.

The smaller Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp airports do not expect any disruption on the day of the national strike, the airports' spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Possible ferry disruptions

The national action on 12 March might impact ferry services in Belgium, according to the Maritime Services and Coastal Agency.

While the exact impact is not yet known, the agency warns that passenger ferry services might be disrupted from the evening of 11 March until the morning of 13 March. Passengers are advised to consult the status of their ferry trip ahead of their journey.

It is currently unclear whether shipping traffic will be affected by the union action.

Bin collections, mail and supermarkets

No disruptions have so far been announced regarding the Brussels waste management services, including rubbish bin collections on 12 March.

However, it is possible the situation could change in the coming days, a spokesperson for the regional waste management agency, Bruxelles-Propreté, told The Brussels Times.

During previous strike actions, residents were still asked to put their rubbish bags out according to their usual schedule, as catch-up rounds were set up for the following days.

Meanwhile, the postal services by Belgium's bpost are expected to operate as usual on Thursday.

"Our teams are fully mobilised and taking all possible measures to minimise any disruption for our clients and limit the impact on deliveries and operations," a bpost spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

Similarly, no disruptions have been announced to supermarkets across Brussels due to the strike action on Thursday. A spokesperson for the chain Delhaize told The Brussels Times that the demonstration will not impact its shops.

Courts and administrative services

Courts in Brussels are not likely to be affected by the demonstration on 12 March, according to the spokesperson for the College of Courts and Tribunals in Brussels, Philippe Vanstapel.

Hearings are expected to be held as usual, and registry services will remain open, according to Vanstapel.

Nonetheless, some cases can be postponed if key defendants, witnesses, or prisoners are unable to attend hearings due to transport delays. "The actual impact of the action cannot be fully assessed until the day itself," Vanstapel added.

During previous strikes, administrative services at some municipalities have been disrupted. Residents are advised to consult their local municipality's website for information on any possible changes.

Demonstration disrupts Brussels traffic

Demonstrators will gather on 12 March around 10:00 near Brussels-North station. From 11:30, they will start making their way towards Brussels-Midi, where they are expected to arrive from 13:30.

The demonstration is set to conclude around 14:30, according to Inge Paemen, spokesperson for the regional transport agency, Brussels Mobilité.

The union action will affect traffic in the following areas: Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Bischoffsheim, Boulevard du Régent, Avenue de la Toison d'Or, Boulevard de Waterloo, Avenue de la Porte de Hal, and Esplanade de l'Europe near Brussels-Midi station.

Brussels Mobilité has urged drivers to avoid travelling through the city centre by car on 12 March.

