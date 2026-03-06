What will the weather be like in Brussels this weekend?

Illustrative picture shows people enjoying the nice weather at a terrace of a pub, in the so-called Little Pitta Street, near the Grand Place, in the centre of Brussels, Wednesday 24 March 2010. Credit : Belga/ eric lalmand

Belgium will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds over the weekend, with mild temperatures reaching close to 20°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Saturday will begin under grey skies before conditions turn brighter but still hazy across most regions. Temperatures are expected to range between 11°C and 18°C.

On Sunday, after early morning clouds clear in northern areas, the weather should become fairly sunny with some high clouds. Temperatures could climb to around 19°C.

The start of next week will bring more sunshine on Monday before more unstable conditions move in, with possible showers and thunderstorms.

From Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop to around 14°C in the central parts of the country.

