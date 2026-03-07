Arab League holds emergency talks on Sunday over attacks on member states

Dubai marina. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Arab League’s foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss airstrikes targeting member states in the Persian Gulf.

Hossam Zaki, a representative of the league, confirmed that the meeting will be held via videoconference. The request for this urgent session was made by Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

The Arab League consists of 22 member states, including nations located on the Arabian Peninsula. Iran, which is not part of the Arab League, has been carrying out retaliatory attacks, primarily targeting US facilities in Gulf states.

