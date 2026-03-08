Two Belgians break half marathon world record while dressed as bananas

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

Louis Misplon and Gudrun Hespel set new Guinness World Records on Sunday for the fastest half marathon run while dressed as fruit, Fairtrade Belgium announced.

The pair, dressed as bananas, achieved the feat at Bashir’s Run in Gentbrugge, East Flanders.

Gudrun Hespel completed the 21-kilometre course in 1:32:17, breaking the previous women’s record of 1:48:36.

Louis Misplon covered the same distance in 1:09:28, beating the former men’s record of 1:15:35.

Over 40 runners dressed as Fairtrade bananas participated in the event.

The Banana Run within Bashir’s Run was organised by Gent Fair Trade and Fairtrade Belgium to raise awareness about fair trade practices benefiting farmers and banana industry workers.

The event had the support of Bashir Abdi, the creator of Bashir’s Run, two-time Olympic medallist and Belgian half marathon champion.

Abdi set a personal best during the race, completing the 21 kilometres in 59:28, 23 seconds faster than his previous record.

Related News