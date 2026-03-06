Brussels gives up on national hockey stadium project

Belgium's Nicolas De Kerpel (L) and Belgium's Arthur van Doren (R) pictured during a training session after a press conference of Belgian Royal Hockey Association (KBHB - ARBH) Credit : Belga/SEBASTIEN TECHY

Plans to build a national hockey stadium in Uccle have been officially abandoned, according to the Royal Belgian Hockey Association.

Bruzz reported that the decision was taken following a meeting of the governing body of the municipal development company overseeing the project. The federation concluded that 'the conditions for continuing the project are no longer met'.

Under the most optimistic scenario, the stadium would not have been completed before 2032. In addition, the project's cost has more than doubled compared with the original 2019 estimate of €15 million to €20 million.

According to Thibaut Wyngaard, the sharp increase in costs raised major questions about financing, particularly given the tight budgets of the Brussels-Capital Region and reduced federal funding for Beliris.

The federation also noted that two regional stadiums are expected to serve national and international competitions in the coming years, one in Wavre and another in Antwerp.

Despite the cancellation, local authorities say the existing artificial turf pitch used by Royal Léopold Football Club and the Mooncatchers will be renovated.

Wyngaard told Bruzz that the municipality nevertheless regrets the outcome, describing the abandoned project as a 'missed opportunity' for sports in Brussels and Uccle.

Related News