Melting pot of gloom, sun and showers

Clouds cover the sun during sunset in Panama City on February 24, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP / Martin Bernetti

Monday morning will begin with grey skies before sunshine breaks through, with local showers expected in the afternoon as temperatures reach up to 19°C.

Cloud cover will persist in the west and north early in the day, with areas elsewhere starting off sunny. As the morning progresses, fog will lift, and most regions will experience temporary sunny spells.

Later, cumulus clouds might develop, leading to isolated showers, some of which could be accompanied by thunder. Many areas, however, will remain dry.

Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 15°C to 19°C, with generally light winds. Along the coast, gusts of up to 50 km/h are possible during showers.

In the evening, the sky will be partly cloudy with a lingering chance of isolated showers. The weather will then turn dry, and clearer intervals will emerge, though fog could form overnight, especially in northern and western areas.

By the end of the night, visibility should improve in the southwest, while the chance of local rain showers increases near the French border. Minimum temperatures will range between 2°C and 8°C under light, variable or southerly winds.

Related News