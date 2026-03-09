PS proposes freezing gas, heating oil, petrol and diesel prices

Illustration picture shows a domestic gas meter of Sibelgas installed in a cellar, Tuesday, 28 February 2006. Credit: Belga / Heriwg Vergult

The Francophone socialists PS will propose a law to freeze the prices of gas, heating oil, petrol, and diesel at their current levels, announced its leader, Paul Magnette, on Sunday during an appearance on RTL-TVi.

The recent joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has already caused a rise in gas and oil prices. Economic analysts fear this increase could worsen if the conflict continues.

"I will introduce a legislative proposal to fix the prices of gas, heating oil, petrol, and diesel at today’s levels to prevent them from skyrocketing. We must not face another dramatic crisis like the one experienced during the war in Ukraine," Magnette said.

This initiative aims to counteract the Federal Government's recent budget decision to raise excise taxes on these energy products.

Additionally, PS advocates for substantial investment in building insulation, which they believe is the only way to sustainably reduce household heating costs. However, the party does not support constructing new nuclear power plants, an idea proposed by Bart De Wever (N-VA)'s government.

Magnette emphasised that while discussions about nuclear energy can occur, new facilities would not be operational for another 20 or 30 years. "By then, other challenges will have emerged," he remarked.

