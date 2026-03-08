Iran claims it can withstand at least 6 months of intense war

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP / Belga

Iran claimed it can sustain the ongoing war against the United States and Israel for at least another six months, as Israeli forces struck a hotel in Beirut at dawn, alleging it housed commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard, told the Fars news agency that Iran’s armed forces could continue the current intensity of operations for six months.

Overnight in Beirut, Israel conducted what it called a “precision strike” targeting senior commanders of the Quds Force, the foreign operations wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The Israeli army accused the group of involvement in “terrorist attacks.”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the attack hit the Ramada Hotel in the Raouché district of central Beirut, killing four people and injuring 10 others. The area, a popular tourist destination along the waterfront, had so far been spared from hostilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would continue the conflict against Iran “with full force” and outlined plans for “methodical action with many surprises” in an address earlier.

The war, initiated by Israel and the United States on 28 February, began with attacks on government targets in Tehran, resulting in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Since then, Israeli and American bombings have continued inside Iran. Israel has also carried out strikes in Lebanon aimed at Hezbollah.

Israeli forces have claimed responsibility for 3,400 attacks over the past week, while the US reports carrying out an additional 3,000 strikes. In response, Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US interests.

Related News