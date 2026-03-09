'We must not jump to conclusions,' Liège synagogue rabbi warns

Police pictured at the scene of an explosion at the synagogue in the rue Leon Fredericq, in Liege on Monday 09 March 2026. The synagogue was hit around 04:00 by a blast. No one was injured; only material damage was reported. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The motive for the attack on the synagogue in Liège is currently unclear, according to Joshua Nejman, rabbi of the synagogue, on Monday. "We must not jump to conclusions," he said.

An explosion was heard at the synagogue on Léon Frédéricqstraat in Liège on Sunday night. There were no casualties, but the material damage is extensive. The windows of the building cracked, as did the windows of a number of surrounding buildings. The door of the place of worship shows signs of fire damage.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) immediately condemned the attack as an antisemitic act, but according to Nejman, it is still uncertain whether that motive has been established.

"There was no reason for this; dialogue with members of the community has always been very good," Nejman explained. "The investigation will reveal whether the perpetrator had a mental health problem or was motivated by antisemitism."

The Bishop of Liège has since expressed his "deep solidarity" with the Jewish community. "Such an act of violence against a religious site is absolutely unacceptable and cannot be justified," said Bishop Jean-Pierre Delville. "The situation in the Middle East must not cloud the fraternal ties between citizens of different faiths in our country."

