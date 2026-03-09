Three young men sentenced for IS propaganda on Telegram

The Bruges correctional court has sentenced three 20-year-old defendants to 24 months in prison for terrorist offences.

The three shared Islamic State (IS) propaganda videos in Telegram chat groups. Prosecutors initially sought suspended sentences of up to 30 months, subject to conditions.

Federal Prosecutor Antoon Schotsaert explained the case stemmed from a related investigation in Antwerp, which had led to a six-year prison sentence for planning an attack on then-mayor Bart De Wever.

A minor involved in that case was handed over to a juvenile judge, as he had been highly active in dubious Telegram groups.

In May and June 2023, one of the defendants, H.I., a 20-year-old of Polish origin living in Roeselare, reportedly led one such group. He shared IS propaganda compilations and possessed violent content, including a beheading video found on his phone. Investigators say H.I. pushed other members towards radicalisation.

Another defendant, A.D., a 20-year-old of Chechen origin living in Menen, was also active in similar Telegram groups. Through him, investigators uncovered a group operating from September 2022 to February 2023, where gruesome videos and extremist messages were exchanged.

Members also discussed forming a terrorist group to pursue jihad and considered plans to bomb a school. In this context, the third defendant, S.Y., also 20 and from Menen, allegedly offered weapons and shelter in Chechnya, expressing his intent to fight to the death and make history as the founder of a caliphate.

The suspects were arrested in July 2024 and faced trial in February 2025. Charges included participation in a terrorist group, incitement to commit terrorist acts, and preparation for such acts. Prosecutors argued their propaganda posed a tangible risk, possibly inciting further terrorist attacks, seeking sentences tied to rehabilitation and deradicalisation programmes.

Defence arguments claimed immaturity and lack of intent. S.Y.’s lawyer stated his client, who fled to Belgium at age three, explored his origins impulsively and exaggerated his claims without true intent to act. A.D. and H.I.’s lawyer noted the defendants were minors when many of the alleged offences occurred, adding both had since left extremist circles and reintegrated into society.

The court convicted S.Y. and H.I. of preparing a terrorist attack, referencing jihadist notes and an instructional video on making explosives found in their possession. They were acquitted of other allegations, as prosecutors could not prove the Telegram groups were active after their 18th birthdays. A.D. was convicted solely for participating in a terrorist organisation, with phone taps showing he structured recruitment efforts.

All three received sentences of 24 months in prison and a €1,200 fine. S.Y.’s sentence was partially suspended with probation conditions for five years, excluding time already served. Conversely, H.I. and A.D.'s sentences were deemed fully effective due to their refusal to accept probation terms.

