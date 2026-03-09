Police advise against driving to Brussels on Thursday due to strike

Members of the FGTB CGSP Cheminots, ABVV/ACOD Spoor, during national strike, on Monday, 26 January 2026. Belga / Emile Windal

Police have warned against driving to Brussels on Thursday 12 March, due to major disruptions expected by a national demonstration.

Traffic disruptions are expected across the Brussels-Capital Region, especially near Brussels-North station, Brussels-Midi station, and the inner ring road.

Tunnels on the inner ring road, as well as the Reyers and Cinquantenaire tunnels, will be closed from 10:00.

Car traffic and public transport may be affected between 10:00 and 15:00. Parking will be prohibited along King Albert II Boulevard and the section of the inner ring road between Porte de Namur and Brussels-Midi station.

Police recommend that employees opt for remote working. For those unable to do so, they advise travelling by train or using alternative transport methods such as bicycles or scooters.

Services across Belgium will be disrupted this week as the country is hit by four days of strike action to denounce reforms and austerity measures by the Federal Government. Here is everything we know so far.

