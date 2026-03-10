Six Brussels non-profit bicycle repair spots are in danger of closure

Credit: Belga

The Brussels-based non-profit organisation CyCLO, which operates six bicycle service points in the capital and employs 40 people, has warned that it will soon run out of funds to pay its staff due to delayed regional subsidies.

CyCLO has been waiting for funding from the Brussels Regional Government, which, despite having formed a new administration several weeks ago, has yet to finalise its budget. The organisation has called on the government to act urgently.

Since opening its first bicycle service point at Gare du Nord in 2008, CyCLO has been contracted by the Brussels Region to manage six stations that provide repair and maintenance services for all types of bicycles. The service points operate without appointments and often address requests within 24 hours. They are open 7:00 to 19:00 and cater to around 100 cyclists daily.

The six stations are located at Bockstael Square, the pre-metro station Bourse, and at Gare Centrale, Gare Luxembourg, Gare du Midi, and Gare du Nord. CyCLO estimates that these hubs collectively serve roughly 30,000 cyclists annually.

In addition to supporting cyclists, CyCLO trains unemployed Brussels residents and fosters social cohesion in neighbourhoods facing significant challenges.

CyCLO has expressed concern about the lack of confirmed financial support for its operations in 2026. Despite continuing its essential mission for the past two months without regional funding, the organisation warns it will soon face liquidity issues, stressing the urgent need for subsidies to be unlocked.

Addressing the new Brussels government, the non-profit stated: “Together with many other civil society organisations, we have kept the city moving for months. Now it’s your turn to lead the peloton.”

