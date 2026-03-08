A day trip to the Brussels countryside: Why the Promenade Verte is the perfect spring outing

A rural landscape on the outskirts of Brussels. Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin / The Brussels Times

Among European capitals, Brussels has one of the highest percentages of green spaces, but it still has a reputation for being a concrete jungle.

If you are among those feeling suffocated by the grey buildings and busy urban atmosphere in central Brussels, there is a beautiful green escape for you right here in the city region.

Promenade Verte

Stretching 60km in a circle through lush green areas on the outskirts of Brussels, the Promenade Verte/Groene Wandeling (Green Walk) offers a rare mix of natural, rural and suburban landscapes.

The route is divided into seven segments, each offering a completely different experience. From the Sonian Forest in the south up to Molenbeek Valley in the north, on your journey you will pass parks, marshes, meadows, farms and woodland.

The Promenade Verte is accessible to hikers and cyclists alike, although the full 60km is more manageable by bike. The route allows for picnic stops, diversions to nature reserves and breaks in resting areas if you become tired.

Wanting to benefit from the unusually warm and sunny weather this week, I volunteered to explore the Promenade Verte’s Sonian Forest section for The Brussels Times. Just like that, I grabbed my bike and headed south to the commune of Uccle.

A perfect trip for an early spring

I hit the road near the Kinsendael nature reserve, which boasts remnants of a wooded marshland housing all sorts of animal life, from bats to amphibians. Immediately, the air filled with the buzzing of bees and the chirping of birds, accompanying me throughout my trip.

I found riding through the first part of the route very relaxing and meditative, although the hills made me sweat along the way – even on an electric bike. Navigation was also quite tricky and I missed several turns due to confusing signage or the route transferring to actual roads, instead of dedicated bike lanes (which are common in Flanders).

My favourite part of the trip was the area around Berges du Linkebeek on the border of Brussels and Flanders. It offered a very unusual sight (in my mind, at least): the rural Brussels periphery with peaceful green hills and grazing horses.

The surrounding garden city with its cobblestone-lined twisting narrow streets reminded me of a medieval hamlet frozen in time – if not for all of the cars parked nearby.

A real adventure

Soon after, I arrived at the Sonian Forest, a recognised UNESCO World Heritage site. Despite the balmy temperatures (it was 18C when I was there) it still seemed to be in its winter sleep: beech trees were still standing bare with orange leaves covering the horizon as far as my eyes could see. While this part of the route was not as green at this time of year, I enjoyed it nonetheless.

After about 12 to 15 kilometres of riding, I was satisfied and decided to head back into the city. The views changed dramatically, from untouched nature to the large avenues of Watermael-Boitsfort, lined with grand embassies and daffodils.

During the journey I met many families with children, hikers and cyclists of all ages, traversing the vast green spaces. I found it beautiful to witness the way nature awakens from hibernation, with the first cherry blossoms appearing exceptionally early this year.

The whole day felt like a real adventure – perfect to break up the routine of never-ending urban hustle. And while there are things to be improved on the Promenade Verte, I believe it is a must-see for all cyclists and nature lovers in Brussels.

