The rain is coming back to Brussels

A man holding an umbrella during heavy rainfall in the streets of Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

Tuesday will start with fog in the far north-west, while other areas will see a cloudy sky and scattered showers.

By the afternoon, cloud cover will become more variable, but showers could intensify and possibly turn thundery in central and eastern regions. Temperatures will range from 10°C in Hautes-Fagnes to 15°C in Campine, according to the latest forecast from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRMI).

On Tuesday evening and early night, the likelihood of showers will gradually decrease, and clearer skies will emerge. Later in the night, clouds will increase with a zone of rain expected to arrive over western areas by morning. Overnight temperatures will vary between 5°C in the Ardennes highlands and 9-10°C in central regions.

Wednesday will feature very cloudy skies and rain moving in from the west. Later, isolated showers may occur, but the weather is forecast to turn sunnier in western and central areas. Maximum temperatures will range from 6-7°C to 13°C in throughout the country.

Winds will initially be moderate, occasionally fairly strong near the coast and on Ardennes ridges. Speeds will be south to south-southwest with gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Related News