Royal family visits unique Belgian water project studying contamination

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited the Belgian company iFLUX during their tour of UAntwerp’s Science Park.

iFLUX, founded in 2017, specialises in studying contaminated groundwater. Climate change and soil pollution are putting fresh water supplies under pressure worldwide, posing risks to agriculture and trade.

Historical soil contamination, such as PFAS, requires lengthy and costly remediation processes. “We measure the water dynamics with sensors,” explained founder Goedele Verreydt. “How does the contamination move? How fast and in which direction? In essence, we are digitising water systems.”

The company not only maps groundwater movement but also predicts future pathways of water and contamination. This is critical for understanding pollution’s impact on drinking water reservoirs or residential areas.

To achieve these insights, Verreydt uses meteorological data and patented sensor technology equipped with unique filters and compartments. Recently, iFLUX has focused on international expansion, partnering with organisations in the United States and launching its first project in Germany.

The company serves a broad range of clients, including industrial players, construction firms, government bodies, and water utilities.

Related News