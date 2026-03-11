Brussels Airport car thief faces community service

Credit : Belga/ Dirk Waem

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor's Office demanded a 250-hour community service order against a man who, together with an accomplice, had stolen three Maseratis on Wednesday.

A 40-month prison sentence was demanded against the accomplice, who was absent from court. The luxury cars were found in France after the crimes were committed and, according to the public prosecutor's office, were most likely used to commit other crimes.

The two men struck each time in the car parks of Brussels Airport. There, they made off with a Maserati Levante on three occasions. The cars were found in France a few days after the theft, with a fire extinguisher emptied in each car.

However, in one of the thefts, on 22 May, the perpetrators were filmed by the airport's security cameras. These had recorded how two men in a BMW gained access to the car park, after which one of them drove away with the stolen Maserati.

Based on these images, the police were able to quickly identify two suspects. Only one of the two was present at the hearing on Wednesday, where he made a confession. The public prosecutor demanded a 250-hour community service order for the man, while a 40-month prison sentence was demanded for the absent suspect.

The defence of the suspect who was present pleaded for a suspension. According to his solicitor, the man is now married and has completely reformed. The verdict has not been chosen yet.

Related News