Biggest Belgian textile producer suspected of discharging PFAS contaminated wastewater

The Utexbel textile factory in Ronse continued to discharge wastewater exceeding PFAS limits last year, according to a report by De Standaard on Thursday.

The company is scheduled to appear before the court in April. This session follows an earlier case scheduled for 16 December 2025, which was postponed to address new allegations of environmental offences reportedly committed in 2025. Authorities describe these offences as “serious” and “systematic,” based on documents reviewed by De Standaard.

Utexbel’s operational director stated in December that the charges stem from reports filed between 2018 and 2023, unrelated to their current environmental permit, which is valid until 2027. He emphasised measures installed to remove harmful substances from wastewater.

However, inspections in 2025 revealed that the factory nearly monthly discharged wastewater breaching environmental standards. Samples taken in March, June, and July by the Department of Environment’s inspection service confirmed these violations. Utexbel’s own monitoring programme also identified the breaches.

In October, the environmental inspection agency sent a formal letter to Utexbel’s CEO, urging immediate compliance with discharge regulations. The findings were also reported to the public prosecutor.

